Three to join Presque Isle athletic hall of fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle High School Athletic Hall of Fame will grow next January with the induction of three new members.

Angela Pulcifer Fleming, Todd Gammon and the late Clarence Burnett will be honored during an induction ceremony scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at the Northeastland Hotel.

Pulcifer Fleming (Class of 1997) was a standout track and field performer for the Wildcats who won the state championship in the javelin as a senior with a school-record throw of 116 feet, 1 1/2 inches. She also placed fifth in the discus and graduated as the school record holder in that event.

Fleming also was an all-conference soccer and basketball player at Presque Isle before moving on to Colorado State University, where she lettered in track and field for two years and ranked among the top 20 all-time in the javelin before transferring to the University of Maine.

She set a UMaine record in the 4-kilogram hammer throw (158-9) while placing third at the 2001 New England championships. Fleming also was the 2001 America East runner-up in that event and seventh in the javelin, and lettered for two years in both indoor and outdoor track.

She subsequently spent five years in the Army and today is a registered nurse with Aroostook Home Health Services.

Gammon (1991) earned nine varsity letters in soccer, basketball and baseball and was a conference/regional all-star in all three sports as well as conference MVP and all-state in baseball as a junior and senior and a McDonald’s senior all-star in basketball.

Gammon led Presque Isle to the 1991 Eastern Maine Class A baseball final before graduating in the top five percent of his class. He was a two-year recipient of the Big East Scholar-Athlete Award.

Gammon went on to graduate from the University of Maine and today lives in southern Maine where he works in civil engineering design and construction management.

Burnett (1932) earned 14 varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball and track for the Wildcats.

He was a two-time All-County football player and in track set the County record for the 100 dash in 1931 as well as breaking the broad jump mark with a leap of 20 feet, 2 inches. He also played third base in baseball and hit better than .300.

In basketball, Burnett was an Eastern Maine all-tournament guard as a junior and senior and earned all-state honors as a senior. He was the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer as a sophomore and senior and teamed with Verdelle Clark in what was considered to be the best backcourt tandem ever to play at Presque Isle at the time.

Burnett went on to work as a purchasing agent at Presque Isle Air Force Base and also served as a baseball umpire in the Maine-New Brunswick League.