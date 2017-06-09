Sanchez belts 2 homers as Yankees rout Red Sox

NEW YORK — Gary Sanchez continued his personal success against David Price, homering in consecutive at-bats as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 Thursday night.

Moved down to sixth in the batting order Wednesday, Sanchez recorded his second multi-homer game in the last week the following day when he hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth.

It was his fifth career multi-homer game and it made the catcher 4-for-7 against Price.

All of Sanchez’s hits against Price are homers. Sanchez hit a pair of two-run homers against Price in a span of 10 days last September.

Sanchez also tied a career high with his second career game with five RBIs. He has eight homers on the year.

Brett Gardner hit his 13th home run in the eighth and added an RBI single. Starlin Castro had an RBI single and a run-scoring groundout for the Yankees, who outscored the Red Sox 17-1 in the final two games to take the three-game series.

Michael Pineda (7-3) rebounded from a shaky start in Toronto on Friday by allowing an unearned run and four singles in seven innings. He struck out eight, walked two and threw a season-high 110 pitches.

Price (1-1) gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings during his third start of the season. Price’s worst start since returning from a strained left elbow also occurred less than 24 hours after he got into a heated exchange with a Boston media member following Wednesday’s game.

Gardner singled up the middle with two outs in the second inning to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees made it 4-0 when Sanchez drove an 0-1 pitch well over the left-field wall with one out in the third for a three-run shot. Aaron Judge led off the inning with a single and Matt Holliday walked.

The Red Sox capitalized on a throwing error by third baseman Chase Headley to score in the fourth. After Headley’s throw from third bounced past first baseman Chris Carter, Xander Bogaerts scored its lone run on a passed ball by Sanchez.

Pineda finished the fourth by striking out Josh Rutledge. After Pineda breezed through the fifth, Sanchez sent a 1-0 fastball over the center field fence for a 6-1 lead following a Castro leadoff single.

NOTES: Boston manager John Farrell said 2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist sprain) likely will be activated from the 10-day disabled list for the Friday game against the Detroit Tigers. … Yankees manager Joe Girardi answered several questions about struggling RHP Masahiro Tanaka and reiterated that the veteran is still scheduled to start Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, though GM Brian Cashman later said Tanaka could be pushed back a day. … Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) played catch without difficulty after making throws from 120 feet Wednesday. … New York 1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks