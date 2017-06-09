Patriots, Edelman reach agreement on contract extension

The New England Patriots and wide receiver Julian Edelman have reached agreement on a two-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Financial terms of the contract extension, which runs through the 2019 season, were not immediately available.

The Patriots now have four of their five top receivers signed for multiple seasons: Edelman, Brandin Cooks (through 2018), Chris Hogan (2018) and Malcolm Mitchell (2019).

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady are signed through the 2019 season.

Edelman is heading into the final season of his four-year deal that was signed in 2014. He is slated to earn $3 million in base salary in 2017.

Edelman has been Brady’s most frequent target over the last four years, reeling in 356 receptions for 3,826 yards and 20 touchdowns in that span.

The 31-year-old recorded team highs in catches (98) and receiving yards (1,106) last season, although he managed only three touchdowns.

Edelman’s most important catch — in the eyes of Patriots’ fans — was his shoestring reception that kept the team’s comeback bid alive in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cardinals sign first-round pick Reddick

The Arizona Cardinals signed their first-round draft pick, linebacker Haason Reddick, to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

With the signing of Reddick, who was the 13th overall selection, the Cardinals have all seven of their draft picks under contract.

Spotrac calculated that his contract would have a total value of $13,477,966 and a signing bonus of $7,942,157.

The 6-foot-1, 235-point Reddick was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection out of Temple, He started 14 games in 2016 and totaled 65 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 10.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

His 22.5 tackles for loss led all players in the FBS and also set a conference single-season record.

Saints DT Fairley gets third opinion on heart issue

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley is seeking a third opinion about whether he is able to continue playing football with a heart condition, coach Sean Payton said on Thursday.

Fairley, who signed a four-year, $28 million contract in the offseason, had been away from organized team activities after medical tests revealed the issue.

Payton told reporters that the 29-year-old Fairley’s evaluation is “still ongoing.”

“He’s gotten two professional opinions, Payton said. “The first one was one that advised that he shouldn’t play football again. The second opinion was a little different, and he’s getting a third opinion or he’s already gotten a third opinion, we’re waiting on that opinion.

“The things we know are this, it’s obviously something significant and serious that we’ve got to pay attention to, obviously both for Nick and for the club. So we’re hopeful and yet we’re guarded because of the type of condition that we’re talking about.”

Fairley recorded 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 16 games with New Orleans last season. He has collected 170 tackles and 20.5 sacks in 77 career contests with the Saints, then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions since being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Bills’ Powell suspended four games

Buffalo Bills receiver Walter Powell has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season without pay after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The 25-year-old will be eligible to return to the Bills’ active roster on Oct. 2.

Powell took responsibility for the situation.

“I was disappointed to recently find out that I had mistakenly used a product that caused a positive result during testing,” Powell said in a statement. “Although I’m frustrated with the result, I’ve accepted the league’s discipline of a four-game suspension.

“I apologize to my teammates, coaches, the entire Bills’ organization and the Bills’ fans for my mistake. I will continue to give the Bills my best effort every day, and help contribute to a successful 2017 season.”

Powell is eligible to participate in offseason workouts, preseason practices and exhibition games.

Powell caught 14 passes for 142 yards last season.

Saints’ Peterson wants to play at least five more years

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson said he’d like to play another five or six years, although he had a little help in coming up with those numbers.

“Thirty-seven, 38 would be good,” the 32-year-old Peterson said on Wednesday, admitting that No. 37 was on his mind when former Saints player Steve Gleason’s jersey number flashed on the scoreboard during a charity softball game.

“It’s a good number. It’s approaching 40. And then I seen 37 up there, so …”

Peterson reportedly has made quite the impression during the first two weeks of his new team’s OTA practices, with quarterback Drew Brees on record as saying he’s “a stud.”

Peterson, who has led the NFL in rushing three times, agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million in the offseason. The seven-time Pro Bowl running back is coming off knee surgery and is expected to share time with Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara.

Peterson’s 2017 option was not picked up by the Vikings on Feb. 28 after he spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards (11,747) and touchdowns (97).

He was the 2012 NFL MVP after rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2016, Peterson was limited to 72 yards on 37 carries in just three games. He missed 13 games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Peterson also had a mild LCL sprain in his right knee.