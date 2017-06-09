Little League results

Batter up
BASEBALL
Major League
At Hermon, Thursday
Harley Davidson 12 Dysart’s 5
(Thursday) Harley top hitters: Zach Allen 2 doubles and 2 singles, Parker Foley home run and 2 singles, Xavier Jelks 2 singles; Winning pitcher: Trey Brown; Dysart’s: Carter Brocato triple, Chasen Flanders triple, Daniel England 2 singles
SOFTBALL
At Hermon
Brewer 34, Hermon 13
(Thursday) Brewer top hitters: Lily Enman, home run, double, single; Laura Stewart, home run; Lexi Stratton, 3 singles; winning pitcher: Lydia Hand; Hermon top hitters: Veronica Chichetto, 2 singles; Grace Kelly, 2 singles.