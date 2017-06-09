Little League results

Posted June 09, 2017, at 10:13 p.m.

Batter up

BASEBALL

Major League

At Hermon, Thursday

Harley Davidson 12  Dysart’s 5

(Thursday) Harley top hitters: Zach Allen 2 doubles and 2 singles, Parker Foley home run and 2 singles, Xavier Jelks 2 singles; Winning pitcher: Trey Brown; Dysart’s: Carter Brocato triple, Chasen Flanders triple, Daniel England 2 singles

 

SOFTBALL

At Hermon

Brewer 34, Hermon 13

(Thursday) Brewer top hitters: Lily Enman, home run, double, single; Laura Stewart, home run; Lexi Stratton, 3 singles; winning pitcher: Lydia Hand; Hermon top hitters: Veronica Chichetto, 2 singles; Grace Kelly, 2 singles.

