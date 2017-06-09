Gym class surprises active couple for their 90th birthday

PORTLAND, Maine — It was quite a surprise for a couple finishing up an exercise class at their favorite gym Wednesday morning.

The “Forever Fit” class at Fitness Factory threw a surprise birthday party for Gloria and Ed Gallant, who turn 90 this year.

“I’m flabbergasted!” Gloria said.

The Gallants, who have been married for more than 60 years, have been working out since 1959. They attend the class at the Portland gym three times per week.

“I wanted them to feel how much we love them coming to class,” Giana Storey, one of the instructors, said. “They’re so sweet. They’re so generous. They’re active and healthy, and they make awesome friends.”

The class, made up of seniors, surprised the couple with cupcakes, balloons, and cheers.

“We get up, and we come to the gym. Four days a week we volunteer at the school or the soup kitchen,” Gloria said. “We get up with a purpose.”

Gloria turns 90 in a few days. Ed was especially excited to hit the 90-year milestone last month.

“No man in my family has lived past 89. I passed the mark,” he said.

They recently retired as ski instructors, but they show no other sign of slowing down.

 

