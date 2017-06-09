Bucksport teen suffers serious injuries in Swanville crash

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted June 09, 2017, at 7:29 p.m.

SWANVILLE, Maine — A Bucksport teenager was flown to a regional trauma center Friday morning after he suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Oak Hill Road, according to police.

Garrett Smith, 18, was traveling south on Oak Hill Road shortly before 11 a.m. when he lost control on a curve, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway, Sgt. Nicholas Oettinger of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening.

Oettinger said Sgt. Cody Laite completed a forensic map of the crash scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

