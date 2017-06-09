Bomb threat at L.L. Bean facility in Brunswick sparks investigation

By CBS 13
Posted June 09, 2017, at 8:01 a.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police are investigating a report of a bomb inside the L.L. Bean manufacturing facility Thursday night.

Police and fire received a report at 5:41 p.m. of a fire alarm activation at the building. Then a short time later, dispatchers said they took a call about a note that was found in the facility, indicating there may be an explosive device inside.

Police from multiple agencies, including state police and Portland police, searched the building with police dog units. After about an hour and a half, police said they found nothing and handed the building back over to employees.

An investigation is underway.

 

