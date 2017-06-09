Single bullet killed Orrington man, 54, shot by police

The Orrington man who allegedly exchanged gunfire with three members of the Maine State Police tactical team after a 12-hour standoff was killed by one bullet, the state’s medical examiner determined.

Mark Ellis, 54, died just after 2 a.m. Tuesday after the armed confrontation with Sgt. Josh Haines, Sgt. Peter Michaud and Trooper Dave Coflesky, who are members of the state police tactical team.

“The only information we can release at this time is the cause of death for Mark Ellis is gunshot wound to chest,” Mark Belserene, spokesman for the state medical examiner’s office, said Friday.

Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies went to 488 Johnson Mill Road after Ellis called 911 at about 1:30 p.m. Monday and threatened police, according to Sheriff Troy Morton. The state police tactical team arrived a short time later, along with members of the Brewer Police Department.

Ellis barricaded himself in his home and numerous attempts to speak with him failed, officials said. At some point he had an armed confrontation with police, officials said.

Relatives of Ellis declined Thursday to talk about what happened.

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine whenever an officer is involved in the use of deadly force, pending an investigation by the state’s attorney general.