Female passenger seriously hurt in St. Agatha motorcycle crash

ST. AGATHA, Maine — A teenage girl from Frenchville suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon when she was thrown off the back of a motorcycle, according to Maine State Police.

The names of the passenger and the motorcycle’s operator, also of Frenchville, were withheld because both are minors, Cpl. Chuck Michaud said in a news release.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Flat Mountain Road, when the driver rapidly accelerated the motorcycle while approaching the crest of a hill, causing his passenger to be thrown from the back of the bike.

The passenger, who was also a teenager, was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent and was expected to be transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries, Michaud said.

The driver was not injured and was able to maintain control of the motorcycle after his passenger was ejected.

The driver was charged with carrying a motorcycle passenger on a learner’s permit and driving to endanger.

Both teens were wearing helmets, Michaud said.