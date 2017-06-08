On Deck, a sports calendar for June 8, 2017

BASEBALL

BANGOR — Husson Baseball Summer Camp, ages 5-15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 26-30, at Husson University. The camp will be run by coach Jason Harvey, assistant coach Brandon Portwine and Husson players, and will cover throwing, fielding, hitting, pitching and baserunning. The camp will be a combination of skills and games with competitions taking place in the afternoons. If interested, contact Jason Harvey at Harveyja@husson.edu or by phone at 992-4948.

BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, June 26-28, at Greenville High School, 9 a.m. to noon, boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $75 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister by email at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

WINTERPORT — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, June 26-30, at Wagner Middle School, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., boys and girls entering pre-K to 2, $60 per player, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., boys and girls entering grades 3-56, $80 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister by email at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

GLENBURN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 10-14 at Glenburn Elementary School, 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

MACHIAS — Summer basketball camps June 26-29 for girls kindergarten-grade 12 and July 10-13 for boys kindergarten-grade 12, University of Maine at Machias. Staff consists of UMM coaches and players. Cost is $150. Register online at machias.edu/campus-life/summer-camps . Call Troy Alley @ 255-1387 with any questions.

FORT FAIRFIELD — 12th annual Girls “County” Basketball Shootout, Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1. Limited to first 16 high school girls teams that register (Class C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six games. Fee is $150, which helps cover the cost of board officials and awards. Teams will be notified of the schedule one week in advance. Teams desiring to stay overnight can contact the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center at 764-3321 or the Budget Traveler 769-0111 for team rates. Other accommodations such as tenting can be worked out as well. Contact Larry Gardner 551-5001 (cell).

THOMASTON — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 17-21, at Thomaston Grammar School, 1-4 p.m. for boys and girls entering kindergarten-grade 6, $100 per player; accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

DEER ISLE — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 24-28, at Deer Isle-Stonington High School, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

HAMPDEN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, Aug. 14-18, at Skehan Recreation Center, 2:30-5:30 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades 1-6, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at www.hampdenrecreation.com.

CANOE RACING

OLD TOWN — The 2017 Penobscot River Whitewater Nationals Regatta, June 28-July 2, on the Penobscot River between Old Town and Eddington, Maine. The Penobscot Nation is hosting the event on this historically important and beautiful 9.5 mile section of river. The race course includes three Class II-III rapids, numerous rips and quick water, and the earlier start for this, the second year of the regatta, will increase the likelihood of higher water and faster times. Open canoe, kayak, SUP, wildwater races. Race Chair, Scott Phillips: 852-0680 or scott@waterwaysports.com.

ORONO — Competitive Paddling Camp for high school athletes, June 25 to 28. Participants will stay on the University of Maine campus and paddle the Penobscot. This paddling camp is intended competitive paddlers in to gain experience in multiple disciplines and work towards becoming developing comprehensive athletes. For more information and to register, see the Outdoor Sports Institute website. This camp is open to any high school athletes interested in competitive downriver and wildwater paddling. Previous paddling experience is strongly recommended.

FOOTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine football team is offering four camps, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, during the summer of 2017. Black Bears will host two overnight camps at Alfond Stadium. Overnight high school camp for grades 9-12, helmets and shoulder pads, June 23-25; Overnight youth camp, grades 4-8, no helmets or shoulder pads, June 26-28; two, one-day camps: Big Man Academy, grades 9-12, on July 28, and Skills Camp, grades 9-12, on July 29, at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Registration open. Camps fill quickly. Contact assistant coach Mike Ryan at michael.f.ryan@maine.edu or 581-1091

BANGOR — Husson University’s second annual Gabby Price Youth Football Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 18-20. The camp will provide each participant with instruction in throwing, catching, kicking, blocking and non-contact form tackling. The Youth Football Camp is a non-contact camp designed for participants entering grades 3-8. The fee is $115. Instruction from the two-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Champion Husson University football coaching staff, lunch in the dining commons each day, a camp T-shirt and daily pool access. Contact assistant head football coach Nat Clark at 941-7029 or clarkna@husson.ed

GOLF

OAKLAND — 15th annual Golf Fore a Cause tournament will be held Monday, June 12, at Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road, to benefit all Spectrum Generations programs and services. Check-in 9 a.m., tee time 10 a.m. Includes 18 holes with cart, gift bags, awards barbecue; contests for long drive, accurate drive, putting and the chance to win a car sponsored by Central Maine Motors Auto Group for a hole-in-one. Sign up for the tournament at spectrumgenerations.org/golf or by contacting Amanda Loubier at aloubier@spectrumgenerations.org or 620-1677.

BETHEL — 28th annual Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 19, Bethel Inn Resort, 29 Broad St. Four-person scramble, awards for first and second gross, low net and mixed teams. Prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive and putting. Preregistration required. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 824-2282. www.bethelmaine.com

WATERVILLE — The Thomas College Department of Athletics has announced that the Fourth Annual Terrier Tee-Off Classic sponsored by Portland Glass will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Waterville Country Club. The event, which benefits Thomas College Athletics, will feature a four-person scramble format. Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a noon shotgun start. Registration fees start at $100 per individual. Sponsorship packages are also available, with all proceeds supporting student-athletes and teams of the Thomas College Athletic program.For more information, contact Kerry Smart, Assistant Development Officer for Athletics at (207) 859-1206 or smartk@thomas.edu.

BANGOR — Professional Golf Association professionals in the Greater Bangor area are offering PGA Junior League Golf, a fun and social opportunity that gives boys and girls, ages 13 and under, of all abilities the opportunity to learn, play and enjoy golf. Facilities hosting PGA Junior League Golf including Bangor Municipal Golf Course and J.W. Parks Golf Course in Pittsfield. Parents can visit PGAJLG.com/TeamGolf, click “Find a Team” or “Sign Up,” search by the facility names or by ZIP code and register for the team of their choice.

BELGRADE — The University of Maine athletics department will host its inaugural Alfond Classic Golf Tournament, presented by Maine Savings, Friday, Aug. 4, at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club. Various activities, a chance to meet coaches and staff, and play one of Maine’s premier golf courses. The morning flight commences with 7:30 a.m. registration followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Afternoon flight registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. To register a team online,visit GoBlackBears.com/golf or email at buffie.mccue@maine.edu or at 581-1130. All proceeds will directly benefit University of Maine athletics.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook “House of Comfort” will host its fifth annual charity Golf Classic on Saturday, June 17, at Presque Isle Country Club, 35 Parkhurst Siding Road. The 18-hole, four-person scramble kicks off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration and check-in is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $60 and includes light breakfast of muffins and coffee, soda and hot dogs on the course, and refreshments after the round. A $20,000 prize will be awarded for a hole-in-one on the eighth hole. For information or to sponsor a hole, call Rick Duncan at 207-768-0201. Registration and sponsor forms can be found at www.aroostookhouseofcomfort.com. All proceeds go to toward the construction and operation of a palliative and hospice care home in Aroostook County. To take a Virtual Tour of the ‘House of Comfort’ please go to our website or Facebook page.

DOVER-FOXCROFT — 2017 Golf Tournament co-hosted by Pine Tree Hospice and Kimball Insurance, shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Foxcroft Golf Club, 84 Foxcroft Center Road. Registration $40 per player including cart and a hearty lunch. Rain date June 17. Prizes for first-place gross and net. Register by calling Pine Tree Hospice at 564-4346. All proceeds will benefit Pine Tree Hospice’s volunteer hospice, caregiver, and bereavement services. pinetreehospice.org

FALMOUTH — The first Maine Amputee Open Golf Tournament, July 24-25, at Falmouth Country Club, 1 Congressional Drive, for a 36-hole stroke play event. There will be a regular parallel tournament in conjunction with the Amputee Open. Registration must be completed by 9:15 a.m. on July 24. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m. Entry fee of $210 includes greens fees and half a golf cart for two days, plus Monday’s breakfast buffet and Tuesday’s awards buffet dinner. In addition, the Amputee Association of Maine and Maine Adaptive Sports & Recreation are sponsoring a free adaptive golf clinic 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Freeport Country Club, 2 Old County Road, Freeport. Tournament to raise awareness about issues relative to amputees and what they can accomplish, and to raise funds to support Amputee Association of Maine. Travel information may be found at Visit Maine/Freeport and Visit Portland. Players interested in a practice round at Falmouth Country Club may reach John LeMieux, event organizer and founder of The Amputee Association of Maine: jlemieux@antonlemieux.com. Contact John LeMieux if you are interested in a sponsorship. Also, golfers are invited to join the Eastern Amputee Golf Association to help support tournaments throughout the Eastern United States, golf clinics and scholarship funds. Applications are available online at www.eagagolf.org .

OLD TOWN — Summer junior golf classes for ages 5-7 and 8-18, at Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 West Old Town Road. Pee Wee Golf Program on basic instruction for ages 5-7, 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays, June 20-Aug. 15, with instruction by Class A PGA Professional Joe Perdue and staff. Class size limited. $50. Junior Golf for ages 8-18, 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 21-Aug. 16, same instructors. Awards in age groups 8-9, 10-11, 12-14 and 15-17. End of program tournament and barbecue included. $75. 827-4779. jperdue@pga.com .

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer is running numerous programs, leagues, camps and clinics for both youth and adults throughout the spring and summer months. For a complete list and information on these programs please visit penobscoticearena.org or E-mail: penobscoticearena@gmail.com

PICKLEBALL

PORTLAND — Fourth annual Pickleball Tournament to benefit Maine Cancer Foundation Tri for a Cure will be held outdoors, Saturday, June 24, at Deering High School courts, 370 Stevens Ave., corner of Leland and Ludlow streets. There will be men’s and women’s groups divided by skill level/ranking, not age. Women’s doubles begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration by 8 a.m.; men’s doubles at 12:30 p.m. with registration by noon. There also will be a silent auction. Rain date is Sunday, June 25. Entry fee is $30 per person by Thursday, June 15. Contact tournament director Denise Reynolds at 776-2791 or email allfourfamily@gmail.com .

ROAD RACING

CASTINE — The Town of Castine will hold the Baron’s 5K Run 8-10 a.m. as part of its multi-day Bastille Day Celebration on July 15. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m. Race information at http://castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/

PORTLAND — Presumpscot School 5K and 1 mile Fun Run/Walk, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, Back Cove, Preble Street Extension. Enjoy a run, walk or stroll around Back Cove to benefit Presumpscot Elementary School, one of the smallest schools in Portland, with one of the most culturally diverse populations. Money raised will go toward purchasing technological equipment and educational resources. For information: runinarace.com/Presumpscot/

CARIBOU — S.W. Collins 5K Road & Fun race will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25, with registration 8:30-9:30 a.m. at S.W. Collins Co. Caribou Yard. Walkers start at 9:45 a.m. and Kids Fun Run at 9 a.m. Awards for children immediately following race. Registration $13; Kids Fun Run by donation. All proceeds will go to the Caribou Athletics Department. The first 75 registrants will receive a T-shirt and all kids will receive a shirt until they are gone.

ROLLER DERBY

BANGOR — Central Maine Derby vs. Rock Coast Rollers, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St. Games are family friendly and kids 12 and under are admitted free. Doors open 2 p.m. Tickets $10 presale, $12 at door, free for kids 12 and under, military, veterans, first responders, and seniors at the door with identification. Advance tickets available soon from CMD members, Cross Insurance Center Box Office, or via Ticketmaster. Call 659-3383 or visit centralmainederby.com

ROCKPORT — Rock Coast Rollers’ third annual Women’s Flat Track Derby Association-sanctioned Coastal Chaos tournament, 3 p.m. Friday, June 9 and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at MidCoast Recreation Center, 535 West St. Eight teams each will play three WFTDA-sanctioned games, and culminating in a championship game. Participants will compete against teams that would normally be out of reach due to location, as well as complete three WFTDA-sanctioned games.The tournament will consist of three WFTDA-sanctioned games on Friday afternoon and evening, five sanctioned games on Saturday, and four sanctioned games on Sunday, with one additional exhibition game on Saturday featuring two teams not participating in the tournament. Tickets: $15 one-day pass, $25 two-day pass, $35 three-day pass; free for children 5 and under; and available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coastal-chaos-tickets-32557877488 or at www.rockcoastrollers.org .

SOCCER

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington 2017 Summer Soccer Camp, June 20-24. Co-ed, half-day and full-day camps. To register, visit www.goUMFbeavers.com/camps. Call 778-7147 for information.

ORRINGTON — Summer soccer camp for kids entering grades 1-8, run by the Dutch Soccer Academy and sponsored by the Orrington Recreation Department, Aug. 7-11, at Center Drive School soccer field. Grades 1-4, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; grades 5-8, 5-7 p.m. Sign up at www.dutchsocceracademy.com .

ROCKPORT — Windjammer Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Ryan Hurley will lead a soccer camp for boys and girls entering grades 3-8, 9 a.m.-noon daily, July 17-21, Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive. ‘Jammer Camp is open to players from all communities. Joining Hurley this summer is Don Beckwith, coach of the 2013 and 2014 Boys Class C state soccer champion Maranacook Black Bears, as well as Camden Hills alum and current Thomas College Terrier Jack Gallagher. ‘Jammer Soccer Camp is focused on improving individual soccer skills and team play in a fun and positive environment. Current and former Windjammer players will be on hand to help coach.

SOFTBALL

BREWER — Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is accepting team rosters for its co-ed adult softball league. League maximum is eight teams. Games are played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at Doyle Field. For details, call 989-5199.

TENNIS

PORTLAND — The 48th A&J Open Tennis Tournament will be held June 16-18, at the Fore River Tennis Complex (Waynflete courts). The tournament is sanctioned as a major by the Maine Tennis Association. Men’s and Women’s Open Singles, Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, as well as in Men’s 35+, 55+ and 65+ singles. For information or to post entries, contact tournament director Don Atkinson at 772-7350 or at datkinso@maine.rr.com. The deadline for entries is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15.

TRIATHLON

BETHEL — 26th annual Maine State Sprint Triathlon 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com.

WIFFLE BALL

ORRINGTON — Orrington Old Home Week Wiffle Ball Tournament put on by Orrington Recreation Department, all day beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Center Drive School soccer fields, 17 School St. on Center Drive. Youth League for ages 11-15, $45; Open League for ages 16 and up, $65. Snack shack open all day. Teams check in at 8:30 a.m. For information and to register, visit website orringtonrec.org or call 844-283-2832.