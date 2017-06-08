Bangor man killed in Winterport crash identified

The Bangor man who died Tuesday night in a Winterport crash has been identified as Blaze McQuate, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

McQuate, 21, was driving a 2002 Mercury on Baker Road in Winterport shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday when he left the road at a corner and sideswiped a utility pole, then went airborne over an embankment and struck a large tree, Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton said Wednesday .

Police have cited alcohol and speed as factors in the crash. McQuate was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

McQuate was pronounced dead at the scene.