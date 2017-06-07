Tuesday’s golf results

Golf

At Lucerne GC

Tuesday Evening Scramble — 1st Josh Hawkes, Jameson Davis, Evan Nadeau, Wally Tardiff, Ken Goldstein (-6), won in sudden death 3-hole playoff; Ryan Nadeau, Steve Farley, John Ambrose, Chris Tanis, Kerry Woodbury (-6). Pins: No. 2 John Ambrose 3-1, No. 6 Josh Hawkes 30-0

At Northport GC

Twilight League — Class A Gross: Alex Carroll 39, Jesse Johnson 40, Mike Knox 41, Charlie Pray 43; Net: Paul Doody 35, Steve Stanford 35, Chris Tibbetts 36, Terry Whitney 36; Class B Gross: Frank Field 43, Bruce Spaulding 43, Slim Peaslee 48, Tony Field 50; Net: Chip Curry 31, Don Pendergast 34, Brian Beaulieu 37, Phil Bowen 38; Pins Class A: No. 3 Charlie Pray 24-11, No. 9 Jesse Johnson 4-5; Class B: No. 3 Dan Eaton 30-7, No. 9 Dan Eaton 12-10

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — Susan Hall, Joette Fields, Daphne Sadler 38; Patty Blanchard Jill Long, Elinor Bucklin 45; Paula Grindle Geneva Allen, Calista Hannigan 48; Pam Anderson, Sally Hartman, Nat Grindle, Jane Sturgeon 51

At Traditions GC

Senior League — 1. Ralph Allen, Dennis Payson, Bob Gilles, John Conners, 32; 2. Robbie Robinson, Paul Crawford, Jim Barrett, 34; 3. Gerry Clifford, Dale Anthony, Terry Pangburn, Joe Guaraldo, 35; 4. Don Payne, Roger Therriault, Normand St. Amand, 40

At Barren View GC

Senior Scramble — Nancy Cunliffe, Jim Golike, Fred Morgan, Scott Whitney -4 (won putt-off), Jane Hooper, Stan Fitzhenry, Clint Libby, Gary Willey -4, Gail Berry, Wayne Smith, Ed Boland, Gordon Faulkingham -3, Carol Harrington, Jack Clay, Chuck Nevala, Tom Aceto -2(won putt-off), Doug Smith, Bob Tracy, Ron Carpenter, Ken Smith -2, Jeannie Smith, John Rogers, Mike Clark, Bob Loud -2; pins: No. 5 Bob Tracy 10-7

At Springbrook GC

Senior Scramble — Gross: Joe Mertzel, Aaron Burke, Rich Howard, Bud Murphy 71; net: Roger Maloney, Carl Pratt, Bob Cochran, John Hodkins 53; pins: No. 2 Joe Mertzel 9-11, No. 8 Bud Murphy 10-3, No. 13 Roger Maloney 28-0, No. 15 Dennis Purington 19-5; skins, gross: No. 1 Joe Mertzel, No. 5 Rick Shea, No. 15 Rick Shea, No. 18 Rick Shea, No. 17 Joe Mertzel; net: No. 7 John Hodgkins, No. 11 Bud Murphy, No. 12 Bud Murphy, No. 18 Rick Shea

At Rockland GC

Stan’s Gang — Front 9: Earl Fargo, Rick Knight, Bob Cremonni -1 ½; Back 9: Tom Quantrell, Bob Wiggins, Joe Adams, Jordy Rahaim +10; Total: Earl Fargo, Rick Knight, Bob Cremonni +4

At Bucksport GC

Bucksport Golf Club — Wednesday Morning Scramble: Kenny Cox, Eric Stover, Gil Lacroix 32, Garth Pomeroy, George Vrabel, Bill Ferris 34, Jason Mann, Bob Losurdo, Tim Savasuk 35, Larry Orcutt, Alan Johnson, Al Beeson

35, Tom Starno, Gene Bowden, Jack Austin 37, Gordon Holmes, Norm Bowden, Paul Bakeman 43; pins: No. 3 Jack Austin 22-4, No. 6 Al Beeson 13-1

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Men’s Group — Variable Best Ball 1. Ty Smith, Richard Collier, Doug Lee 89 2. Bernie Stevenson, Bill Harding, Jeff Wooster 95; Net Skins 2. Ty Smith 6. Richard Collier 7. Ty Smith 8. Bernie Stevenson 9. Bernie Stevenson 10. Bob Lombardi 16. Jeff Wooster 18. Ty Smith

Kebo Boys — Net Skins: 3. Ed Darling 4. Greg Murray 5. Greg Murray 9. Dick Cough 11. Greg Murray 12. Greg Murray 14. Tom Maffucci 18. Greg Murray

Ladies Twilight — Point Quota: 1. Edi Hall, Layne Cough, Patty Guarino +1; Scramble: 1. Dot Hartson, Janet McEachern, Jane Reynolds, Linda Thayer 43; Pins: 4. Andrea Leonard 1-11 4. Janet McEachern 1-9

At Rocky Knoll CC

Senior Stableford — Larry Clark, George Cyr, Real Gendreau, Steve Newcomb -5; Allen Staples, Gordon Warner, Russ Van Arsdale, Bob Trudel -7; Dan Barker, Dicky Burr, Don Crowell, Doug Higgins -10; Duane Hanson, Charlie Lefebvre, Larry Young, Bill Taylor -15; High Stableford: Jerry Goss +3 Pins: No. 5 Dan Barker 28-11, No. 7 Allen Staples 18-10; No. 12 Duane Hanson 4-0; No. 17 Don Crowell 6-3; Skins: Jerry Goss No. 9; Don Crowell No. 4; Russ Van Arsdale No. 8; Charlie Lefebvre No. 12; Rick Robertson No. 7; Louis Janicki No. 17; Duane Hanson No. 2

Ladies League — Tina Clark, Wanda Crowell, Pat Lefebvre, Bonnie Robertson 39; Barbara Joy, Sonja Faulkingham, Joyce Stevenson 43, Barbara Bryant, Jeannette LaPlante, Charlotte Dunifer, Ellen Libby 44; Felicia Wiswell, Vicki Clark, Linda Dunifer 49, Lorena Fenlason, Jackie Barker, Laura Wheeler 56

At Bangor Municipal GC

Twilight League — Gross: 1. Brent Sutherland-Dave Crichton-Garlie Gray 74. 2. Bob Boulier-Jim Wilson-Kevin Black 74. 3. Joe Robinson-Tony Reynolds-Peter Fournier 79. 4. Paul Hammond-Adam Fournier-Tim Black 79. 5. Dean Bowden-Ron Chase-Tom Fitzgerald 80. Net: 1. Tyler Stewart-Shane Yardley-Dale Covey 60. 2. Nick Carparelli-Butch Baranek-Phil Frost 63. 3. Mike McHugh-Sam Hoke-Nate Allen 64. 4. Mark Pierce-Frank Dinsmore-Jim Russell 64. 5. Jeff Kinney-Peter Baldacci-Wayne Hartt 64. Pins: No. 3 Bob Boulier 11-11, No. 6. Mike Bednar 9-4.