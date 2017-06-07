Oxford Hills runs by Brewer in A North softball quarterfinal

PARIS — Oxford Hills did to Brewer on Wednesday what the Witches did to the Vikings in late April.

The No. 3-seeded Vikings used small ball en route to a 10-2 victory over the No. 6 Witches in a Class A North softball quarterfinal at the Gouin Athletic Complex.

When the two teams met on April 29 in their only regular-season contest in Brewer, the Witches defeated the Vikings, 10-3.

Oxford Hills will now host No. 10 Lawrence of Fairfield in a regional semifinal contest. The Bulldogs defeated No. 2 Edward Little 2-0 on Wednesday.

Oxford Hills’ game plan was to run any way it could, whether sacrificing, stealing or just being aggressive to keep the Witches on their toes. Brewer hadn’t seen that type of base-running.

“They were really aggressive on the base paths today,” Brewer coach Skip Estes said. “That was the big difference in the game. We hadn’t had anyone run on us like that all year.”

That started in the bottom of the first inning with two outs. Starting pitcher Lauren Merrill reached first base with a single to right field. Brooke Carson was brought in as a courtesy runner for Merrill. Hannah Kenney kept the inning going as she beat the throw to first when it sailed over the first baseman’s head. Kenney moved to second while Carson kept running with no Brewer player watching her run the bases to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.

“She was doing excellent on the base paths, heads-up on the base running,” Kenney said of Carson. “She [was] perfect.”

Kenney ended up at second base and stole third during Madison Day’s at bat. Again the throw was off its mark as it flew into left field, which allowed Kenney to score. Day ended the inning with a groundout to the shortstop.

The Witches (10-7) bounced back in the top of the second, scoring twice. With Rebecca Gideon and Emily Lord at second and third, MJ Sellers hit a fly ball to right field, which was misplayed and allowed Gildein and Lord to come in to tie the game.

The game remained tied at two until the bottom of the third and again Carson caused havoc on the base paths while running for Merrill. Kaisa Heikkinen started the inning with a walk before Merrill’s single moved her up to second and Carson came into run for Merrill. Kenney’s infield grounder forced out Carson at second. With the focus on Carson, the Witches forgot about Heikkinen who kept running to home and gave the Vikings a 3-2 lead. Kenney moved to second when the throw went to home. She was later thrown out at third.

Oxford Hills coach Cynthia Goddard kept stressing being aggressive, no matter what.

“We have some great speed on our team,” Goddard said. “We always preach, always be aggressive. We took a gamble Hannah [Kenny] got thrown out at third base, but we are always going to take that extra risk. The first time they threw it over there we scored. That’s always been our philosophy, put the pressure on the defense.”

Once the Vikings (11-6) took the lead, Merrill, a freshman, settled down in the circle. From the fourth inning on, she saw one batter over the minimum. She sat down the order in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings and recorded four of her five strikeouts in the second half of the game.

“I was thinking of that myself out in the field,” Kenney said. “She’s getting stronger, she’s getting more confident. Once she got those runs, she knew she could trust us out in the field. That’s why she got more confident.”

The Vikings put the game away in the fourth. Anna Piirainren started the inning reaching second on an error and was lifted for Cecilla Dieterich as a courtesy runner. Heikkinen dropped a bunt and reached second base after miscommunication on the infield. Cora Hooker singled, driving in Dieterich and Heikkinen to give the Vikings a 5-2 lead.