‘I expect loyalty,’ Trump told Comey, according to written testimony

WASHINGTON – Fired FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump told him at the White House “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” in their private White House dinner conversation in January, according to written testimony prepared by Comey.

In written remarks submitted to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday – a day before his much-anticipated testimony – Comey said he remembered nine separate private conversations with President Trump. Three were in person and six on the phone.

When the president made his comments about loyalty at the Jan. 27 dinner, Comey wrote that “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner.”

When prompted again on the subject of loyalty, Comey said he replied, “You will always get honesty from me.”

Comey said that once before Trump’s inauguration, and again at the January dinner, he assured the president that he was not personally under investigation. He also told the president later on that he had shared that information with congressional leaders.

In essence, Comey’s written testimony confirms a key claim that Trump has made – that three times, Comey told the president he was not under investigation.

Then, on April 11, Comey wrote, the president called him and asked him what he had done about getting out word that he was not personally under investigation. The president told him “the cloud” of the probe was interfering with his ability to do his job.

“I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know,” Trump told Comey, according to the written testimony. “I did not reply or ask him what he meant by “that thing.”

He added: “That was the last time I spoke with President Trump.”