Officer dies of injury suffered during boat rescue

FRYEBURG, Maine — A 20-year-old Fryeburg officer who had been on the job 3 months has died after suffering a severe head injury in a boating crash.

The Fryegurg Police Department said Nathan Desjardins died Tuesday at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Officer Desjardins had only been on the job for three months and Chief Joshua Potvin said it was his first day of water rescue training.

He and another officer were thrown from a boat during a rescue on the Saco River over Memorial Day weekend.

Officials said three people in two canoes capsized on the water.

One of those boaters died.

Officer Desjardins and Officer Dale Stout responded to the scene when their boat hit something, throwing them into the water.

Officer Stout was also hurt, but was released from the hospital last week.

“In the course of a police officer’s responsibilities, they expose themselves to very real risks and dangers every day,” Chief Potvin said in a statement. “Members of the Fryeburg Police Department are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our colleague. We offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, fellow colleagues and friends of Nathan.”