Two men arrested in connection with Brunswick robbery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police on Wednesday arrested two area men wanted as suspects in an alleged strong-arm robbery on Tuesday.

Derik Dall, 30, of Brunswick, turned himself in to Brunswick police at 1 p.m. Wednesday and was charged with Class B robbery, Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said in a release.

Wendall Casler II, 39, of Topsham, was arrested on Pleasant Street just over an hour later on a probation hold, Waltz said.

Dall and Casler were allegedly identified by the 62-year-old male victim, who told police Tuesday that he’d been robbed on Cushing Street while drinking with the pair. They allegedly stole less than $1,000 from him using physical force.

No additional information was immediately available on Wednesday.