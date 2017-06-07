Trenton man accused of trafficking, importing heroin

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Trenton man suspected of trafficking heroin has been arrested and charged after police say his vehicle was pulled over Monday afternoon and officers discovered drugs inside.

David C. Faulkingham, 49, is part of a group that the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine State Police and the Ellsworth Police Department have been investigating for illegal importation and distribution of heroin across Hancock County.

Faulkingham was stopped on Route 1A in Ellsworth on Monday, June 5 after police officials discovered he was on a “return trip from out of state with heroin for re-sale,” according to a June 6 press release from the MDEA.

Police and a trained drug sniffing dog found approximately 30 grams of heroin in Faulkingham’s car. The estimated street value of that amount of the drug is about $10,000.

He has been charged with aggravated trafficking and aggravated importation of heroin, both of which are Class A charges.

Faulkingham was previously convicted in May of 2005 on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison with three years of supervised release.

Faulkingham’s supervised release ended June 1. He is being held at the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and the investigation is ongoing.