Bangor man, 21, dies in Winterport crash

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted June 07, 2017, at 8:07 a.m.

WINTERPORT, Maine — A 21-year-old Bangor man died Tuesday night in a crash in Winterport, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Baker Road in Winterport shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A blue 2002 Mercury left the road at a “sweeping corner to the left,” sideswiped a utility pole before going airborne over an embankment and struck a large tree, according to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be extricated from the car.

Police said alcohol and speed factored into the crash. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

Police have yet to release the man’s name, as the sheriff’s department works to confirm family members have been notified.

