Tuesday’s North regional tennis results

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

North championships

BOYS

Class A

No. 2 Lewiston (13-2) 3, No. 1 Brunswick (13-1) 2

Singles: Cole Ouellette (L) def. Dasol Kim, 6-3, 6-1; Lincoln Sullivan (B) def. Joe Bisson, 6-3, 6-4; Caden Smith (L) def. Luke Estabrook, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4; doubles: Aiser Garcinuno-Ben Ferrence (L) def. Jackson Gordon-Sawyer Nicholson, 6-3, 6-1; Wyatt Slocum-Manuel Asens (B) def. Sam Frechette-Ben St. Laurent, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Class B

No. 2 Camden Hills (15-0) 4, No. 4 Waterville (12-3) 1

Singles: Matt Morse (CH) def. Soren Nyhus, 6-3, 6-3; Colby Arau (CH) def. Bridger Holly, 6-0, 6-0; Josiah Krul (CH) def. John Violette, 6-0, 2-6, 6-0; doubles: Mike Bolduc-Ethan Cayer (W) def. Cooper Russell-Henry Cooper, 6-4, 6-7(6), (11-9); David Poutasse-Noah Heidorn (CH) def. Adam Livshitz -Mohammod Ali Shelieh, 7-5, 6-2

Class C

No. 1 George Stevens (15-0) 4, No. 6 Washington Acad. (9-7) 1

Singles: Ben Politte (GSA) def. Yontz Sutton 6-4, 3-6 (7-5); Boris Chen (GSA) def. Manu Sanchez 6-3, 6-3; Bryant Hsiung (GSA) def. Noah Huang 6-0, 6-0; doubles: Eric Smith-Joey Moore (WA) def. Arlo Stabler/Kent Fang 6-2, 0-6, 7-5; Rhett Chang-Christian Jones (GSA) def. Ian Squire-Finn Sunde 6-3, 6-1

GIRLS

Class A

No. 3 Brunswick (13-2) 3, No. 1 Lewiston (13-2) 2

Singles: Kira Wolpow (B) def. Maddie LeBlond, 6-2, 6-0; Lizzy Michaud (L) def. Anna Parker, 6-1, 6-3; Cassie Ridge (B) def. Chloe Morin, 6-0, 6-3; doubles: Katherine Kunhardt/Sabina Smith (B) def. Molly Chicoine/Roslyn Wailus 6-4, 7-6(2); Zahara Shidad-Maddy Foster (L) def. Aidan Sachs-Rae Bamberger, 6-1, 6-1

Class B

No. 2 Caribou (15-0) 4, No. 1 Camden Hills (14-1) 1

Singles: Gabrielle Marquis (C) def. Naomi Landry, 6-2, 6-1; Ashley Matlock (C) def. Sophia Landry, 6-0, 6-1; Kelly Nicklaus (C) def. Kassie Krul, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Doubles: Conner Spencer-Hailey Holmquist (C) def. Charlotte Messer-Julia Holt, 6-1, 6-2; Kelsie Merrill-Caire Pierce (CH) def. Ciara Richards-Danielle Hanson, 6-4, 7-5

Class C

No. 5 George Stevens (13-3) 4, No. 3 Orono (14-1) 1

Singles: Lindsay Nevin (GSA) def. Olivia McCormack 6-3, 6-1; Julianna Allen (GSA) def.Lindsay Wells 0-6, 6-3, 6-2; Tatiana Heggestad (GSA) def. Elise Kenney 4-6, 6-2 7-6(6); doubles: Daphne Murphy-Becca Gallant (O) def. Lillie Maier-Courtney Bianco 6-2, 6-1; Chloe Politte-Yvonne Rogers (GSA) def. Emily Whitman-Leah Costello 6-2, 6-1