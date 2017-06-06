Red Sox hang on to defeat Yankees

NEW YORK — Craig Kimbrel retired Aaron Judge for the final out and recorded a four-out save as the Boston Red Sox held on for a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

Kimbrel notched his 17th save and third multi-inning save but it was hardly easy. He entered with Matt Holliday on third and allowed the Yankees to make it a one-run game with a wild pitch on a strikeout of Didi Gregorius.

Kimbrel then put two on by walking Chase Headley but escaped when he blew a 99 mph full- count fastball past Chris Carter.

Being unable to complete the eighth quickly ensured Kimbrel would face Judge. Judge reached base in his first three plate appearances but struck out to end the seventh against Joe Kelly while representing the tying run in a 5-3 game.

After getting the first two outs on strikeouts, Kimbrel ended it by fanning Judge on three pitches.

Before Kimbrel’s high-wire act in the eighth, the Red Sox slugged three homers against a struggling Masahiro Tanaka (2-6).

Mitch Moreland and Hanley Ramirez went back-to-back in the fourth while Andrew Benintendi hit a long solo home run in the fifth.

Drew Pomeranz (6-3) made those homers stand by allowing two runs and six hits in a laborious five innings. He won his third straight start despite throwing 123 pitches and reaching several full counts.

Tanaka allowed five runs and five hits in five innings. He is 0-5 with a 10.50 ERA in his last five starts.

Carter homered for the Yankees while Gregorius hit a run-scoring single before his double-play grounder and strikeout in the eighth.

The teams traded runs in the opening two innings.

Mookie Betts opened the game with a single. Following a single by Benintendi, Betts scored on a groundout by Xander Bogaerts.

New York tied the game in the second when Aaron Hicks scored on a throwing error by Betts after a single to right field by Gregorius.

The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead when Moreland hit a 2-1 slider halfway up the right-center field bleachers. Three pitches later, Ramirez hit a 1-1 offering into the left-field seats.

Pomeranz put two on in the fourth but ended it by getting Headley to bounce into a double play. Shortly after Pomeranz escaped, Benintendi hit a 1-0 pitch into the second deck in right field.

New York got a run back in the fifth on Carter’s fifth home run.

NOTES: Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (sprained left wrist) took batting practice before Tuesday’s game and remains on track to be activated from the disabled list on Friday. … New York 1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) went 1-for-4 in his seventh rehab game for Class A Tampa and will next be moved to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Thursday. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) consulted with Dr. James Andrews Monday and was prescribed active rest and rehab. Boston manager John Farrell said Rodriguez might throw on flat ground in the next few days. … New York LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) will appear in a simulated game Friday in Tampa and a rehab game next week with Double-A Trenton. Chapman said he thinks he might be able to return by the end of next week