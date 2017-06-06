Golf, auto racing results

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Rick Cronin

NORTHPORT, Maine — Rick Cronin of Belfast shot a hole-in-one on Sunday playing at Northport Golf Club. He accomplished the feat using a 6-iron on the 151-yard third hole. The shot was witnessed by Cecil Eastman, Harvey Peterson and club pro Robb Herron.

LOCAL

At Traditions GC, Holden

Women’s League — 1. Jeannette Laplante, Tammy Curtis, Debbie Dunham, 35; 2. Mary Smith, Jane Levie, Marilyn Hughes, 35; 3. Gwen Archambault, Sue Everett, Dianne Swandall, Nancy Carney, 37; 4. Alice Openshaw, Susan Payne, Marcia Biggane, Rachel Boal, 37; 5. Lesley Waterman, Irene Woodford, Mary Lee McIntosh, 39; Pins: Irene Woodford 2-4

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor Banking & Trust Scramble: Gross: 1. Tom Wheeler, Darren Taylor, Steve Steiner, Matt Jarrell 60; 2. Adam McDonald, Bryant Comei, Baren Yurchick, Connor Morey 61; Net: 1. Brian Archer, Bobby Archer, Kevin Walton, Kenneth Conley 53.2; 2. John Dagraca, Jay Carroll, Mike Harkins, Wyman Tapley 54; Mixed: 1. Laura Smallidge, Glenn Smallidge, Greg Dalton, Anne Dalton 54.45; 2. Debbie Mitchell-Dow, Richardson Dow, Tom Goodwin, James Ohmeis 55; Pins: 4. Pete Finger 14-8, 6. Greg Dalton 21-6, 9. Laura Smallidge 17-7, 15. Wyman Tapley 18-10; Longest Drive, men: Bobby Archer; women: Tracy Hallett

At Dexter Muni GC

Points and Pins: Ryan Wilks +4, Randy Moulton +2 1/2, Tom Hall and Jim Chapman +2

Auto racing

WISCASSET SPEEDWAY

Spotlight Feature, Servpro of Biddeford-Saco Pro Stocks (50 Laps): winner earns provisional starting spot in $10,000-to-win Pro Stock/SLM Nationals at Seekonk Speedway on July 12): 1. Phil Richardson (Hermon), 2. Nate Tribbett (Richmond), 3. Charlie Colby (Newcastle), 4. Travis Benjamin (Morrill), 5. Scott Chubbuck (Bowdoin); Thunder Minis (25 laps): 1. Logan Melcher (Jay), 2. Dan Trask (Richmond), 3. Brian Sweatt (Albion), 4. David Greenleaf (Brunswick), 5. Noah Haggett (Wiscasset); Super Streets (25 laps): 1. Mark Lucas (Harpswell), 2. Sean Johnson (Oakland), 3. Josh Bailey (Wiscasset), Jason Oakes (Boothbay), 5. Michael Harrison (Durham); New England 4-Cylinder Pros (25 laps): 1. Spencer Vaughan (Canton), 2. Jeff Prindall (Lisbon), 3. Ryan Hayes (Jefferson), 4. Connor Wenners (Edgecomb), 5. Max Rowe (Turner)