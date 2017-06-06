Caribou girls, Camden Hills boys win B North tennis crowns

The Caribou High School girls tennis team captured its first regional title in seven years Tuesday, knocking off defending champion Camden Hills of Rockport 4-1 in the Class B North final held at Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness in Brunswick.

Camden Hills went on to earn a split of its two matches on the day, as the school’s defending state champion boys team won its fourth consecutive regional crown with a 4-1 victory over Waterville.

The No. 2 Caribou girls and No. 2 Camden Hills boys will advance to play in the Class B state finals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Colby College in Waterville. Caribou (15-0) will face the winner of Thursday’s B South girls match between No. 1 Greely of Cumberland Center (13-1) and No. 6 Yarmouth (9-5).

The Camden Hills boys (15-0) will play the winner of the B South match between No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (11-3) and No. 4 Yarmouth (9-5).

The Caribou girls avenged a 3-2 loss to Camden Hills in last year’s semifinals to earn their first regional championship since 2010.

Coach John Habeeb’s Vikings swept all three singles matches and also secured a victory at first doubles to improve their individual match record this spring to 74-1.

Junior top seed Gabrielle Marquis led the way with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Naomi Landry while classmate Ashley Matlock — like Marquis a Round of 16 qualifier in this year’s state singles tournament — topped Sophia Landry 6-0, 6-1 at second singles.

Senior Kelly Nicklaus completed Caribou’s singles sweep, outlasting Kassie Krul 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, while the Vikings’ first doubles tandem of senior Conner Spencer and sophomore Hailey Holmquist defeated Charlotte Messer and Julia Holt 6-1, 6-2.

Camden Hills (14-1) scored its lone point at second doubles where Ciara Richards and Danielle Hanson shaded Kelsie Merrill and Caire Pierce 6-4, 7-5.

The Camden Hills boys swept the singles matches and added a fourth point at second doubles to earn yet another trip to states..

Top-seeded Matt Morse and No. 2 Colby Arau both scored straight-set wins to pace the Camden Hills boys to victory, Morse 6-3, 6-3 over Soren Nyhus and Arau without losing a game to Bridger Holly.

Josiah Krul added the third singles victory for coach Noah Capetta’s Windjammers, pulling away in the third set from John Violette for a 6-0, 2-6, 6-0 win.

The ‘Jammers David Poutasse and Noah Heidorn defeated Adam Livshitz and Mohammod Ali Shelieh 7-5, 6-2 at second doubles.

Waterville (11-4) got its lone victory from the first doubles team of Mike Bolduc and Ethan Cayer, who edged Cooper Russell and Henry Cooper 6-4, 7-6(6) (11-9).

In Class A, the Lewiston boys and Brunswick girls scored minor seeding upsets to earn their berths in Saturday’s state finals.

The second-seeded Lewiston boys (14-2) edged top-seeded and previously undefeated Brunswick (13-1) 3-2, avenging a pair of regular-season losses to the Dragons.

Lewiston, the defending regional champion, used victories from top seed Cole Ouellette, third seed Caden Smith and the first doubles team of Aiser Garcinuno and Ben Ferrence to outlast Brunswick. The Dragons’ victories came from Lincoln Sullivan at second singles and Wyatt Slocum and Manuel Asens at second doubles.

Third-ranked Brunswick (13-2) got the best of the matchup between the same two schools in the girls regional final, with the Dragons knocking off the two-time defending A North champions from Lewiston 3-2.

Coach Rob Manter’s club got straight-set victories at first and third singles and first doubles to secure its first Eastern/North title since 2013.

Kira Wolpow topped Maddie LeBlond 6-2, 6-0 at first singles while teammate Cassie Ridge defeated Chloie Morin 6-0, 6-3 at third singles and the first doubles tandem of Katherine Kunhardt and Sabina Smith edged Molly Chicoine and Roslyn Wailus 6-4, 7-6(2).

Top-seeded Lewiston (13-2) got wins from second seed Lizzy Michaud by 6-1, 6-3 over Anna Parker and its second doubles team of Zahara Shidad and Maddy Foster, 6-1, 6-1 over Aidan Sachs and Rae Bamberger.

The Brunswick girls will play in the state final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Colby College against the winner of Thursday’s A South final between Falmouth (14-0) and Thornton Academy of Saco (14-0).

The Lewiston boys also will face the Falmouth-Thornton Academy Class A South survivor at states.