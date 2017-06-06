Sheriff: Man barricaded himself in Orrington home after threatening police

ORRINGTON, Maine — Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies were negotiating late Monday afternoon with an armed man who had barricaded himself in his home, according to Sheriff Troy Morton.

Deputies responded to the home on the corner of Johnson Mill Road and Center Drive after the man called Penobscot Regional Communication Center about 1:30 p.m. and threatened police, according to the sheriff.

“We have information to believe that there are some firearms in the house,” the sheriff said at a press conference at the scene. “Based on [what was] communicated to the dispatch center, we feel that these are serious threats, but everyone in the area is safe.”

The sheriff said the man was alone in the house.

Morton declined to say what kind of weapon or weapons the man had inside the home. The sheriff also said that he did not believe shots had been fired.

Nearby house had been evacuated and a section of the Johnson Mill Road had been shut down, Morton said.

“We continue to work with all the residents in the area to make sure that all are sheltered in place, or have left the area,” he said.

The nearby Center Drive School went into a “soft lockdown” after receiving a call from the sheriff’s office that there “was a threat in the local area,” according to an email sent to parents from Principal Judith Marvin.

The school was notified at 2:15 p.m. that the situation had been contained and children could be transported home by bus or by parents, the principal said. Afterschool activities were canceled.

“‘Soft lockdown’ means that all exterior doors to the school are locked as usual and that students will remain inside the building and visitors will be limited until the threat has been contained,” Marvin said in the email. “All students and staff were safe to move through the building during this time. It is important to understand that all students and staff were safe and that this was simply a precautionary action in compliance with requests from law enforcement.”

BDN writer Nick Sambides Jr. contributed to this report.

