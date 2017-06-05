Police identify people injured in Dresden crash

DRESDEN, Maine – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of two people injured in a Friday morning crash that killed an elderly Connecticut woman.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 24-year-old Patrick J. Shorey of Augusta crossed the centerline on Route 27 near the Dresden-Wiscasset border and struck a 1995 Toyota Camry driven by Carolyn G. Blouin of Rockville, Connecticut.

Blouin died at the scene of the crash.

Shorey and Blouin’s husband, Charles J. Blouin, 81, also of Rockville, Connecticut, the only passenger in the Camry, were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with serious injuries.

Their conditions were not immediately available Monday morning.

Investigators have determined that all three were wearing seat belts but have not yet determined why Shorey’s Malibu, headed southbound, crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Camry, according to a release Monday from Chief Deputy Rand Maker of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation continues into whether vehicle defects, speed, alcohol, drugs or distraction were factors in the crash, and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s office will review the case.

Route 27 was closed for more than three hours while Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s deputies reconstructed the crash and Lincoln County deputies conducted forensic mapping.

Route 27 is the major commuter route between Lincoln County and the Augusta area. The woman’s death was one of four motor vehicle fatalities in Maine during a roughly 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday.