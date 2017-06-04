Search committee hopes to name UMaine baseball coach within two weeks

Nick Derba would love to stay at the University of Maine and have the interim removed from his title so that he will be the head coach of the Black Bear baseball team.

But he also knows there is a process involved and there will be other candidates for the position.

The baseball search committee, which is chaired by former longtime UMaine football coach and current senior associate director of athletics Jack Cosgrove, has begun the process of choosing a coach.

Cosgrove said Friday night that there were 104 applicants for the job and he and his committee had interviewed several candidates via skype in paring down the list this week.

He added that they hope to have a coach in place within two weeks.

“But we aren’t going to rush it. We want to make sure we get the right guy,” said Cosgrove, who will meet with director of athletics Karlton Creech on Monday to discuss the candidates.

Cosgrove said he wasn’t at liberty to discuss any of the candidates but he said “it’s a really strong pool.”

Joining Cosgrove on the search committee are head softball coach Mike Coutts, assistant director of compliance Max Lebowitz and director of athletic support Ann Maxim.

Cosgrove said they are looking for a coach who is a “leader” and who will be involved in all areas of the program.

“Not just on the field but in the community,” said Cosgrove. “There are so many things involved. Can he budget properly? There are tight budgets around Orono, Maine. He has to be somebody who can comply with the rules and regulations the NCAA puts forth. There are a ton of things that go into making a good coach.

He said they are looking for someone who is a “proven winner” on and off the field and can teach life skills.

“He has to have the ability to motivate the players and develop the program. He needs to be able to instill a spirit in the student-athletes,” said Cosgrove.

They are also looking for someone who places a high priority on academics.

When former 11-year head coach Steve Trimper left in December to take the head coaching job at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, Derba was promoted from associate head coach to interim head coach.

The Black Bears went 25-29 but after a forgettable regular season, they bounced back from an opening round loss to Albany in the America East Tournament to win four straight games and reach the championship round where they were beaten by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County 2-1 in 10 innings.

“I’ve had my opportunity to prove my worth,” said the 31-year-old Derba. “I hope the university thinks that I am the right guy for the job.

“Whatever is best for the university should be supported by all. If I’m the one, I want us to keep moving in the right direction. If I’m not the one, I wish the new coach good luck and I’m thankful for the opportunity I had here,” said Derba, who has spent four years at UMaine.

Derba isn’t the only former Black Bear assistant who could be on the list of candidates.

Aaron Izaryk was a three-time America East first team selection when he played at UMaine and he went on to serve as the pitching coach and catching instructor at his UMaine for five seasons.

He is currently the director of athletics and athletic recruitment and the head baseball coach at Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton, Maine.

He has been at Bridgton Academy since 2010.