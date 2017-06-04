Winslow boys, York girls crowned Class B state champions

The Winslow boys track and field team made history in Saturday’s Class B state championship meet at Yarmouth High School, winning its first state championship in four decades.

The Black Raiders eked out a close 98-95 victory over Mount Desert Island, which won the state title over the winter, earning its first state championship trophy since 1967.

York finished in third place with 68 points, while Yarmouth (58) and Wells (48) rounded out the top five.

In the girls’ meet, it was Greely of Cumberland Center fending off York 67-59, while MDI was third with 48 points.

Belfast (38) and Gray-New Gloucester (35) also earned top-five finishes.

The Winslow boys gained a bit of revenge of sorts on MDI in the boys’ competition, as the schools had met in last fall’s Class C North football championship game, with the Trojans prevailing.

Benjamin Smith was the key man for the Black Raiders, earning two first-place finishes, a second-place finish and running anchor leg on Winslow’s second-place 4×400-meter relay team.

Smith was timed in 22.60 in winning the 200 dash and 11.31 in claiming the 100, but more importantly, teammate Jake Warn finished second in both of those races, accounting for 36 Black Raider points between the two races.

Warn was Winslow’s other individual champion, taking the triple jump with a mark of 43-7 while Spencer Miranda finished third.

The triple jump proved to be another big swinging point for the Raiders as the Trojans had the top man – Giovanni McKenzie – in that event. McKenzie wound up finishing 10th.

Noah Hutchinson’s victory in the high jump and Croix Albee’s triumph in the shot put accounted for MDI’s lone individual wins, but the Trojans’ 4×800 team of Thorin Smith, Josh Bloom, Liam Higgigns and Oliver Johnston covered the relay in 8 minutes, 24.73 seconds. MDI also won the 4×400.

The other local individual winner was Belfast’s Jack Hanson in the long jump.

In the girls’ competition, MDI senior Tia Tardy added yet another record to her resume in setting a new state mark in the 800.

Tardy covered the half-mile distance in 2:14.76, eclipsing a record former Waterville and current Iowa State University star Bethanie Brown had held (2:16.50) since 2013.

Tardy went home with three gold medals, winning the 1,600 in 5:01.14 and anchoring MDI’s winning 4×800 relay.

Kylie Nelson of Belfast was the other local double-winner, claiming the long jump and the pole vault, while other local individual winners included Olivia St. Germain of John Bapst in the high jump, Oliviah Damboise of Old Town in the triple jump and Foxcroft Academy’s Emily Mikoud in the discus.

Distance runner Katherine Leggatt-Barr helped pave the way for Greely’s triumph, finishing second to Tardy in the 1,600 and winning the 3,200.