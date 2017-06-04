Scarborough boys, Cheverus girls claim Class A track championships

While teams from southern Maine dominated Saturday’s Class A state track and field championships at Massabesic High School in Waterboro, individuals from Brewer, Bangor and Hampden Academy came home with impressive outings.

Scarborough completely controlled the boys’ meet, piling up 103 points to easily outdistance runner-up Thornton Academy of Saco, which had 50.

Messalonskee of Oakland took third with 49 points, Westbrook fourth with 47 and Brewer fifth with 40 on the strength of its throwers.

The girls’ meet was much closer, with Cheverus of Portland edging out Thornton 74 points to 60.5.

Falmouth took third place with 60 points, Scarborough fourth with 52 and Hampden fifth with 38.

Throwers Austin Lufkin and Jacob McCluskey accounted for all of Brewer’s points, as Lufkin capped a great high school career with two wins while McCloskey earned a second-place finish and two third-place finishes.

Lufkin cranked out a throw of 59 feet, 4.50 inches in winning the shot put, while McCluskey took third with a toss of 52-2.75.

That duo later would finish 1-2 in the discus, with the Wofford College-bound Lufkin recording a mark of 175-2 while McCluskey was right behind at 163-9.

McCluskey went on to take third in the javelin, throwing 157-even.

Another local Division I-bound athlete, Hampden’s Paul Casavant (Cornell), put down an impressive time of 9 minutes, 27.76 seconds in winning the 3,200.

While Lufkin and Casavant were the area’s only individual champs, Hampden sophomore Wyatt Lord was second in the 800, running 1:58.26.

Scarborough’s team dominance was illustrated by the fact that the Red Storm won all three relays.

Sam Rusak also tied a state record in the pole vault, clearing 16 feet.

In the girls’ meet, Hampden senior Daija Misler earned a first-place finish and a second-place effort to pace local standouts.

Misler, who will compete for Bucknell, claimed the shot put with a heave of 41-7.50 while she was also second in the discus.

Rihan Smallwood of Bangor was the area’s other gold medalist and she did so in record-setting fashion, clearing 11-7.50 to set a new state mark in the pole vault.

That duo were the area’s only individual champions.

Cheverus won the team crown thanks to its prowess in the sprinting events.

Emma Gallant wound up with two individual wins, taking the 100 and the 200 dashes, while Gallant and Emily Turner posted a 1-2 finish in the 200.

Turner was also the gold medalist in the 400 while Cheverus finished the day by winning the 4×400 relay.