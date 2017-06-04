Former Lakers guard Fisher suspected of DUI after car flips in crash

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving after his car overturned on a California highway.

The California Highway Patrol said neither Fisher nor his passenger, former “Basketball Wives” reality star Gloria Govan, were injured in the crash.

Fisher, 42, and Govan, 32, were helped out of the vehicle.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Pacific time on U.S. 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles when Fisher’s 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder while approaching an interchange, according to the Highway Patrol. His car hit the shoulder’s concrete curb and guardrail, flipped over and came to a rest on its roof, blocking two lanes of the 101 freeway, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the officers at the scene discovered that Fisher had been drinking and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a DUI test, according to ESPN.

Govan is the ex-wife of Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes.

While he was coach of the Knicks, Fisher was at the Los Angeles-area home of Govan in 2015 when Barnes showed up and confronted him. An argument got heated and Barnes, then with the Memphis Grizzlies, allegedly punched Fisher and a fight broke out.

After his NBA playing career ended, Fisher was hired in June 2014 to be the head coach for Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson, who coached Fisher with the Lakers.

The Knicks went 17-65 in Fisher’s first season after he was hired by Jackson to turn around the struggling franchise, which hasn’t won a title since the 1972-73 season. Fisher was fired by Jackson in February 2016 after a 23-31 start to his second season.

When Jackson coached the Lakers, Fisher was a five-time NBA champion as a point guard.

Fisher has been working as an analyst for TNT as well as doing Lakers coverage for Spectrum SportsNet.