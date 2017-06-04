Collins: Trump travel ban is ‘not the right way to go’

Maine’s senior senator says that despite the recent brutal attack on London, the travel ban that President Donald Trump is pushing is “not the right way to go.”

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Trump’s attempt to ban citizens from six mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S., which is now before the Supreme Court, “is too broad, and that is why it has been rejected by the courts.”

“The president is right, however, that we need to do a better job of vetting individuals who are coming from war-torn countries into our nation. But I do believe that the very broad ban that he has proposed is not the right way to go,” Collins said.

Three attackers drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed revelers in London, killing seven. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, the third to hit Britain in less than three months and occurring days ahead of a snap parliamentary election on Thursday.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people,” Trump wrote on Sunday morning. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

Sunday’s statement followed Trump’s emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Critics say his reasoning is flawed and assail the ban, which has been blocked by lower courts, as discriminatory. Issued on Jan. 27, the ban barred the entry of citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations — Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya — ordered a temporary halt to refugee arrivals and would have eventually given preference to those who were religious minorities in their countries, such as Christians.

The courts ruled that the national security rationale advanced by the president was simply pretext for unlawful animosity toward Muslims, and an attempt to make good on a campaign promise to bar Muslims from entry into the country.

Information from Reuters and the Washington Post is included in this report.