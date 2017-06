WESTBROOK, Maine — One person has died in an early Sunday morning accident on Route 302 in Westbrook.

The two car accident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday. The driver of one car was pronounced dead on scene.

Speed may have been a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Route 302 from Duck Pond Road in Westbrook to Pope Road in Windham reopened around 11 a.m. Sunday.

