Trump will nominate Richard Spencer for next secretary of the Navy

President Donald Trump will nominate Richard Spencer as the next secretary of the Navy, the White House said in a statement Friday.

Spencer, if confirmed by the Senate, will be the 76th secretary of the Navy and will take on the responsibility of helping Trump achieve his lofty goal of a 35o-ship Navy.

A businessman and a former Marine captain, Spencer has been Trump’s rumored choice for months following the last candidate’s withdrawal from consideration in February.

Philip Bilden, a former Army officer who had a career managing private equity funds in Hong Kong, stepped down because his numerous business ties would likely not meet the Pentagon’s ethical standards.

Spencer’s background involves more than a decade in the financial industry and leadership positions in multiple companies, according to the White House. He also spent five years on a defense business board as vice chairman. Spencer attended Rollins College as an undergraduate and received a degree from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, the statement said.

While the senate has approved Trump’s choice for Air Force secretary, there is currently no one in the running for Army secretary. Two candidates for the job have withdrawn in recent months. Vincent Viola withdrew because of divestment concerns, while Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, stepped down after his past comments about gay rights and the LGBTQ community came under intense scrutiny.