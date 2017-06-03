Maine man dies in whitewater rafting accident

BINGHAM, Maine — The Maine Warden Service was investigating Saturday a commercial whitewater rafting incident on the Dead River that left a York man dead.

Richard Sanders, 67, was in a raft carrying seven passengers including the guide, John MacDonald, spokesman for the warden service, said in a news release.

The raft excursion was operated by North Country Rivers of Bingham.

All of the passengers were ejected when the raft flipped on a remote portion of the river called Mile Long Rapid, MacDonald said. Some witnesses reported that Sanders might have been submerged in the river for several minutes.

He was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were performed by North Country Rivers employees as well as civilians, the release said. Those attempts were unsuccessful.

Sanders was wearing a lifejacket as required by law and helmet as required by the rafting company’s policy, MacDonald said.

West Forks Fire and Rescue as well as the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department assisted on scene.

Game wardens continue to investigate this incident, according to the release.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.