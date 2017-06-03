Exploding lawnmower burns down Maine home

WAYNE, Maine — A fire started by an exploding lawnmower as it was charging destroyed a home in Wayne Friday night.

Dispatchers said the fire at 409 North Wayne Road in the Kennebec County town of Wayne happened just after 6 p.m. The fire spread from the garage where the lawnmower was being charged to the home.

Everyone inside the home heard the explosion, went outside and saw the fire, avoiding injury.

Firefighters from several towns responded, with crews staying on scene for four hours.

The fire is being ruled accident.