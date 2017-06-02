Old Town, MDI softball sum

High school softball

Old Town 12, MDI 0

Mount Desert Island (5-11) 000 00 — 0 0 2

Old Town (14-2) 421 5x — 12 13 0

York and Cook; M. Smith and St. Louis

E: Thornton, Galarza; none; 2B: none; M. Smith, Brown, J. Smith; 3B: none; Love; LOB: MDI 1, Old Town 4; PB: Cook 3; none; SB: none; Sibley, Albert, Love;

Repeat hitters: none; Love 3, Brown 3, Sibley 2, M. Smith 2; RBI: none; M. Smith 2, J. Smith 2, Gasaway 2, Brown, Cain, Sibley

Win: M. Smith (9-1); Loss: York (1-1); K: M. Smith 14; York 4; BB: M. Smith 1; York; WP: York 4; HBP: none

Time: 1:17; Att: 60 (est.)