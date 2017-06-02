Friday’s golf results

Golf

Hole-in-one

Bob Collins

ORONO — Bob Collins of Brewer recorded a hole-in-one on the 155-yard fourth hole at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Friday. Collins, a PVCC member, used a 5-iron to notch the ace and the shot was witnessed by Jerry Glidden, Gil Coffin and Rick Ambrose.

Dick Shaw

BANGOR — Dick Shaw celebrated his 65th birthday with a hole-in-one on the 153-yard third hole at Bangor Municipal Golf Course on Friday. It was Shaw’s first hole-in-one and it was witnessed by Geoff Goodwin and Tom Fortin.

MSGA

Senior Tour

At Brunswick GC

INDIVIDUAL GROSS 55-63: Mike Doucette 69/65, Thomas Bean 70/68, Tom Ellsworth 71/69, John Downing 75/70, NET: Glen Fillion 79/66, Doug Self 73/67, John Bowen 71/67, Zibby Puleio 76/67, GROSS 64-69: Russ Sweet 72/63, Fred J Fasulo 74/67, Mark Plummer 74/74, Tom Chard 76/70, NET: John Collins 77/65, Vic Gaudreau 80/65, Reggie Gammon 89/66, Richard Campbell 78/66, Skip Waltz 93/66, GROSS 70 AND OLDER: David Day 77/67, Jim Surette 78/69, David Perry 79/70, Joseph Collins 79/72, Wayne Webster 79/70, NET: Bob Hintze 80/68, Dale Brown 78/68, Ted Caouette 84/68, Cliff Bradbury 91/69, Dick Graham 84/69, TEAM GROSS: Gary Manoogian, Glenn Amico, David Day, Tom Ellsworth, 64/58; Mike Doucette, John Bouchard, Arnie Clark, Darrell Herbert, 64/59; Raymond Robichaud, Steve McCarn, Paul Nichols, Pat LaRoche, 66/60; Mark Curtis, Thomas Bean, Jim Quinn, Joseph Collins, 66/61; NET: David A Collins, John Collins, Rex Smith, Rich Tremblay, 65/54; Dave Harrison, Mark Dromgoole, Eric Smith, Steve Gifford, 72/57; Bob Barber, Ken Sawtelle, Robert Rudy, Tad Woolsey, 70/57; Jonathan Fillmore, Mark Fillmore, Rick Dyer, David Littlefield, 69/58; Doug Self, Jim Merritt, Steve Casey, Tomas Fortson, 69/59; Richard McCann, Reggie Gammon, Ken Luce, Cy Thompson, 76/59; Zibby Puleio, Fred J Fasulo, Ron Gagnon, John Gilbert, 68/59; Rick Zemla, Bob Blais, Russ Sweet, Jim Macklin, 69/59; SKINS: Net No. 2 David Littlefield 2, Gross No. 3 John Bowen 3, Net No. 6 Carlton Demmons 2, Net No. 16 Everett Stewart 3, PINS: No. 5 Peter Davis 7-6, No. 5 David A Collins 1-5, No. 11 Ray Convery 1-5, No. 15 Dick Gammon 4-0

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

RH Foster Senior League — 1. Bruce Treworgy, Pumpkin Beartham, Bob Sekara -1; 2. Phil Newbury, Dave Barber, Jim Hancock -7; T3. Doug Higgins, Peter Beatham, Ralph Holyoke -18; T3. Ed St. Heart, Wayne Harriman, Don Goodness -18; 5. Bob King, Jenny Williams, Doug Higgins -23; Pins: No. 7 Ralph Holyoke 18-9, No. 16 Bruce Treworgy

Friday Evening Poker Golf Scramble — 1. Brian Hurd, Sean Geaghan, Dan Pierce, Dale Tozier pair of 7s; 2. Scott Lally, Buzz Simpson, Peter Stewart pair of 5s; Pins: No. 7 Buzz Simpson 20-5

At Hermon Meadow GC

Men’s League — Points: 1. Brad Holmes, Joe Johnston +8, 2. Doug Chambers, Mark Alaimo +4, 3. Bruce Ireland, Doug Chambers +3, 4. Jim McInnis, Matt Alaimo +2, 5. Tony Alaimo, Tim McCluskey -1; pins: No. 3 Joe Johnston 10-3, No. 8 Joe Johnston 12-8, No. 9 (2nd Shot) Doug Chambers 27-7