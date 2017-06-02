Former Husson assistant named Mt. Blue football coach

Nate Quirion, a former assistant coach at both Husson University and Bangor High School, has been named the new head football coach at Mt. Blue High School of Farmington.
The appointment was reported first by the Lewiston Sun Journal.
The 36-year-old Quirion replaces Jim Aylward, who resigned earlier this spring after coaching at Mt. Blue for the last three seasons. The Cougars finished 3-5 last fall and did not qualify for postseason play in Class B North.
Quirion, who lives with his family in Winslow and teaches physical education in RSU 18 (Oakland area), was the running backs coach under head coach Gabby Price at Husson for five years overall, including the last three seasons.
The Eagles’ rushing attack was led during Quirion’s second tenure at the Bangor college by John Smith, the two-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year who as a junior last fall led the conference in rushing yards (1,822), attempts (308), yards per game (165.6) and touchdowns (17).
Quirion, a 2007 Husson graduate, began his coaching career as an assistant at Messalonskee High School in Oakland from 2002 to 2006. He spent the next two seasons in his initial stint as running backs coach at Husson before moving to to coach at Bangor High School under head coach Mark Hackett in 2009 and 2010.
Quirion then was an assistant coach at Lawrence High School in Fairfield from 2011 to 2013 before returning to the collegiate ranks at Husson in 2014.