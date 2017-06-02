Man to serve 12 years for providing methadone to man who overdosed

PORTLAND, Maine — A Limington man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 12 years in federal prison for providing stolen methadone to a man who died of a drug overdose.

Alfred McIntosh Jr., 45, admitted in January to burglarizing a relative’s home on June 1, 2012, and stealing methadone, according to court documents.

Drew Conners of Buxton, who also obtained methadone legally from a clinic, died a week later of a methadone overdose, according to federal prosecutors.

In a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office. McIntosh pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methadone. One count of distribution of methadone resulting in death was dismissed at sentencing.

McIntosh faced between eight and 12 years in prison under the federal sentencing guidelines.

His attorney, John Van Lonkhuyzen of Portland, recommended McIntosh serve eight years, in part, because his client had shown remorse and immediately admitted his role in Conners’ death, according to his sentencing memorandum.

Efforts to reach the U.S attorney’s office and Van Lonkhuyzen Friday morning were unsuccessful.

In addition to prison time, McIntosh was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

McIntosh had agreed to be held without bail after his arrest on Aug. 23, when he was released from Maine Medical Center in Portland following a serious single car accident a month earlier. That time will be applied to his sentence.