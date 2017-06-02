One person dies in head-on crash on Route 27 in Dresden

DRESDEN, Maine — Route 27 near the Dresden-Wiscasset town line remained closed at 11:15 a.m. Friday following a head-on collision involving two cars.

Three ambulances responded to the crash, which took place at 9:22 a.m., a Lincoln County dispatcher confirmed.

The Lincoln County News reported Friday morning that one person died and two others were injured in the crash.

Wiscasset police, Wiscasset, Dresden and Gardiner fire departments and the Wiscasset Ambulance Service assisted the sheriff’s office.

Route 27 is the major commuter route between Lincoln County and the Augusta area.

No further information was immediately available.

