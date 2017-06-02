Mt. Abram student, 17, dies in New Portland crash

By CBS 13
Posted June 02, 2017, at 9:58 a.m.

NEW PORTLAND, Maine — A Mt. Abram High School student has died in a single-car crash in New Portland.

Daniel Emery, 17, of Highland Plantation died at the scene around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Emery was traveling on Route 16 when he passed another motorist on a corner just south of the Gilman Pond Road and lost control of his car, hit a tree and rolled over.

Deputies said Emery was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected before the vehicle rolling over.

Emery was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, and deputies believe speed was a factor.

Emery was a student at Mt. Abram High School in the Town of Strong.

School officials have been notified of the crash.

 

