Divers search for missing boater on Raymond pond

RAYMOND, Maine — Divers with the Maine Warden Service are combing Panther Pond in Raymond Friday morning, searching for a canoeist who is presumed to have drowned Thursday night.

A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been missing since about 10 p.m. Thursday after he went canoeing along the eastern shore of the pond.

“Friends soon heard distressed hollering from the man and called for help,” Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the warden service, said. Raymond firefighters and game wardens searched the area throughout the night and found the man’s overturned canoe but no other sign of the man.

