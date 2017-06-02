Police arrest suspect in May 30 shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police have charged a former Massachusetts man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man May 30 on Preble Street.

William R. Ficklin, 32, whom police described as a transient, was arrested Friday on charges of attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Ficklin is accused of shooting Russell Solak, 39, during a May 30 altercation near the Public Market Garage on Preble Street. Solak remains in stable condition at Maine Medical Center.

Officers located Ficklin and a female companion at the Marriott Residence Inn on Fore Street, and arrested him there at approximately 9:45 a.m.

Police said anonymous tips helped in the investigation.