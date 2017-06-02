Former Maine man pleads guilty to 1995 sex crimes against teenager

BATH, Maine — A former Bath man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to taking a young teenager out of state with the intent to have sex with the teen.

David Miller, 54, now of Flushing, Michigan, faces a sentence of 10 years to life and a $250,000 fine, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy.

During the summer of 1995, Miller, then 33 and a long-haul truck driver living in Maine, took the teenager with him on two interstate trips to Nebraska, during which he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the teen, according to the release.

Federal agents began investigating Miller in 2015 when the victim reported the abuse after seeing a Facebook photo of a 5-year-old child sitting in Miller’s lap.

Miller was arrested in Michigan in October 2016, according to court records.

During an October 2016 interview with federal agents, Miller reportedly admitted abusing the teen in 1995.

Under federal law, the statute of limitations for the offenses did not expire before Congress extended it to the life of the child in 2003, according to the release. Where a statute of limitations has been extended by Congress, it may be applied to crimes that preceded enactment so long as the prior statute of limitations has not expired.

The case was investigated by the Bath Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.