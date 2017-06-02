Harpswell man, 28, dies when dirt bike crashes into house

HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man died Thursday night after his dirt bike crashed into a house on Harpswell Neck Road in South Harpswell.

Levi Alexander, 28, who worked at Bath Iron Works, was traveling south on a 2009 Kawasaki dirt bike when the dirt bike left the road and went airborne before hitting a house at 1942 Harpswell Neck Road just before 7 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Stewart said in a news release issued Friday morning.

Alexander, who was not wearing a helmet, died upon impact, the sheriff’s office and Harpswell Neck Fire Department officials determined.

The dirt bike was not registered for on-road use, Stewart said. A witness told deputies Alexander had been driving with his front wheel raised just prior to the crash, he said, and speed is believed to have been a factor of the crash.

The sheriff’s office’s Accident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash.