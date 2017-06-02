Jury selection continues, but Houlton murder trial likely to start Monday afternoon

HOULTON, Maine — Jury selection, which began Thursday, is expected to continue Monday morning in the case against a Houlton man charged with murder in the brutal slaying of 61-year-old Keith Suitter two years ago.

Reginald Dobbins, who was 18 at the time, is accused of stabbing and beating Suitter to death with a hammer in the man’s mobile home on March 1, 2015.

Jury selection is expected to be completed Monday morning and the trial started Monday afternoon, court officials said Friday.

Presiding Justice Harold Stewart II and attorneys for the prosecution and defense questioned at least 140 potential jurors brought in from throughout Aroostook County over the last two days at the superior court in Houlton.

Several individuals said they did not know the accused, but were dismissed after indicating that they knew Dobbins’ father, Jack Dobbins, who was a television repairman in the area for a number of years. Jack Dobbins is expected to testify during the trial, according to Stewart.

Several potential jurors were excused for health reasons, being too closely tied to law enforcement officials expected to testify in the case, or knowing the victim or the accused.

Some potential jurors admitted having read or seen media coverage about the case as recently as Thursday. Several said that they could still make a fair decision about Dobbins’ guilt or innocence if asked to serve on a jury.

The court is looking to pick 12 jurors and three alternates.

Samuel Geary, 17, of Houlton, who also was charged with the murder, pleaded guilty in Washington County Superior Court in Machias on May 25. A sentencing date for Geary has yet to be set and it is unclear whether he will testify in the case against Dobbins.

Dobbins has been held without bail at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton since entering a not guilty plea in June 2015. The trial could last a week or more, according to Stewart.

Dobbins, dressed in a blue suit and having grown out his hair since his arrest, remained in court for both days of jury selection as his attorney, Hunter Tzovarras, questioned prospects.

Stewart asked several potential jurors if they believed that alcohol and drugs could impact the commission of a crime. In a bind over hearing last year, Geary took the stand and blamed much of what happened at the murder scene on Dobbins. He said he was pressured to take part in the crime after a day of drinking and using drugs. According to Geary, he and Dobbins went to Suitter’s home to buy drugs. After Dobbins had gotten into the home using the ruse that his vehicle had broken down, Geary alleged, Dobbins pulled a hammer out of his jacket and began striking him.

Geary also said that he “tried to stab” Suitter but the folding knife didn’t open all the way, and he instead cut himself, which angered Dobbins. Dobbins then took the knife and stabbed the victim, according to Geary.