Orioles blast four homers, take opener from Red Sox

BALTIMORE — Wade Miley allowed one run over seven innings, Mark Trumbo hit the first of four home runs off Eduardo Rodriguez, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Thursday night.

After scuffling through a seven-game losing streak, the Orioles have won three of four against American League East rivals. The Thursday contest was the opener of a four-game series.

The Red Sox (29-24) lost for only the third time in 11 games, and they are still a half-game ahead of Baltimore (28-24) in the standings.

Chris Davis and Adam Jones homered for the second straight night. Jonathan Schoop hit a three-run shot in the sixth that gave Baltimore a 7-1 lead.

Miley (2-3) had one of his best outings of the season. He scattered five hits and one walk while striking out three, lowering his ERA to 2.82. He also picked up his first win at Camden Yards in five starts this season.

Rodriguez (4-2), a former Orioles prospect, took his first loss since April 8. He allowed seven runs on eight hits, both season highs, with six strikeouts and no walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Christian Vasquez had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox. He is batting .348 in 29 games. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth off Donnie Hart to pull Boston to 7-5.

Baltimore improved to 18-8 at Camden Yards — the best home mark in the American League.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a single in the first inning. Trumbo followed with a two-run shot to left off Rodriguez.

The Red Sox cut the margin to 2-1 on a Vazquez RBI single in the second.

Davis boosted the lead to 3-1 when he led off the fourth with a solo homer to straightaway center. He was the first left-handed batter to hit a home run off Rodriguez since July 16, 2016.

NOTES: Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist sprain) has done some cardio and continues to improve. “Some of that swelling is reducing quite a bit, and the range of motion is starting to get there,” manager John Farrell said. … Baltimore C Welington Castillo, on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a testicular injury Tuesday night on a deflected pitch, will not be able to do any rehab for at least another three or four days. “It’s not an easy conversation other than how you’re feeling,” manager Buck Showalter said. … Red Sox LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (left elbow inflammation) had his option to Triple-A Patuxent reversed and was placed on the major league DL.