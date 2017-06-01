Bates coach named NEILA Man of the Year

LEWISTON, Maine — Bates College head men’s lacrosse coach Peter Lasagna has been named the “Walter Alessi Man of the Year” by the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Lasagna, a two-time NEILA Coach of the Year and a three-time New England Small College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, also received NEILA’s Division III Co-Coach of the Year honor this season.

“I am humbled and honored by this recognition of our staff, players and program from our New England peers,” said Lasagna in a release.

Lasagna has nearly 35 years of coaching experience, split between Division I Brown University, his alma mater, and Division III Bates, which he has turned into a powerhouse on the regional and national stage.

During his 17th year at Bates, Lasagna guided the Bobcats to a 14-0 record to start the year, including a perfect 10-0 NESCAC regular-season mark and the No. 1 ranking in Division III for two weeks. The Bobcats made their seventh NESCAC tournament appearance under Lasagna, and their second NCAA tournament appearance in the last three years, reaching the national quarterfinals and finishing the year with a 16-2 record.

“Pete Lasagna has always been one of the great personalities on the New England lacrosse circuit and a true ambassador of the game. He has a long history of service and accomplishments in many capacities, and after the tremendous success his team had this season, it is very appropriate and an honor to present him this award,” said Rick Senatore, Vice President of NEILA and head men’s lacrosse coach at Franklin Pierce University.

The NEILA Man of the Year Award is an annual honor selected by the administration of NEILA and presented to an individual for incredible contributions to New England Lacrosse.

SMCC upgrades gymnasium

SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College recently completed a renovation inside the Hutchinson Union Building, the resurfacing and redesign of the gymnasium floor.

Work on the floor, which was last resurfaced in 2004, was completed by Gymnasium Floors Inc., a company based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. The floor was sanded, stenciled, painted and sealed with a clear coat.

SMCC plans to open the facility on Monday, June 12.

“I am excited to present the finished product to the college, our student-athletes, and the student body. In combination with the new bleachers added two years ago, this gymnasium ranks with the best in the state,” said SMCC Director of Athletics Matt Richards.