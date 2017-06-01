Bangor, Brewer softball teams sparked by top-notch shortstops

BREWER, Maine — Brewer High School had two runners on and two outs in the first inning of Tuesday night’s Class A North game against archrival Bangor.

Emily Lord grounded a ball up the middle that appeared headed for center field. But Bangor senior shortstop Emma Payne ranged far to her left, snared the ball and made a strong throw to first to retire Lord.

In the sixth inning, Bangor had scored a run to make it 8-5 and had runners on second and third when Lindy Bezgembluk flaired a popup into center field. Brewer freshman shortstop Kenzie Dore sprinted after the ball and made a difficult over-the-shoulder catch look easy.

Dore spun around and made a strong throw to the plate. Even though the runner from third tagged up and scored, Brewer catcher Jordan Goodrich took Dore’s throw and fired to third to nail the runner trying to advance from second to third.

Brewer won 9-6.

Payne and Dore are two of Class A North’s best infielders. Both have exceptional range, sure hands and strong, accurate throwing arms. Both hit third in their respective lineups and are batting over .500.

On Tuesday, Payne doubled, singled, walked and drove in a run in four plate appearances for Bangor while Dore doubled and singled in four at-bats and knocked in three runs for Brewer.

They share an intense passion for softball and have tremendous respect for each other.

“She has a lot of potential,” said Payne of Dore. “She makes gutsy plays. She is fundamentally strong and and makes plays when they need her to.”

“(Payne) is really good. She makes big plays for them,” said Dore.

Their coaches recognize that they are fortunate to have these two playing such an important position.

“Emma is the heart and soul of our team, hitting-wise and fielding-wise. Almost all of our energy comes from her,” said Bangor coach Don Stanhope. “She grounds us when we need it and cranks us up when we need it. She is just a solid kid.”

“She approaches every play nice and smooth,” said Brewer coach Skip Estes. “She doesn’t panic. She throws the ball very well.”

Estes said Dore has done an excellent job and pointed out that she is only the second freshman shortstop who has started for him in his 12 years at Brewer.

“She has a lot of range to her left and her right. I can’t wait for the next three years,” Estes added.

“It’s going to be fun to watch (Dore) grow,” said Stanhope. “She’s great in the field. Even when she makes a mistake, she isn’t going to make it twice. She’s smart. She studies the game. And her bat keeps getting better as the season goes along.”

“They are both phenomenal,” said Brewer senior baseman Sydney Hewes, who has been a teammate of Payne’s on other softball teams. “They keep the defenses alive.”

“They are amazing,” said Brewer junior M.J. Sellars. “They work real hard on and off the field and that’s all you can ask.”

Payne is glad to be back at shortstop. She caught last year because the regular catcher, Quinn Wood, sustained an injury. She thought she could have done a better job.

“It’s definitely nice to be back in my natural position this year,” said Payne.

She has always been a middle infielder, beginning at second base in Little League baseball.

“I love playing shortstop. I like the action you get and that you’re the general of the field. I like how in pressure situations, the ball seems to find its way to the shortstop and I like being the one to shine in those moments,” said Payne.

“I don’t know what we’d do without Emma,” said Bangor senior Megan Conner. “She brings everybody up and if someone is down, she is always there for them.”

Dore has also played in outfield during her career but said she loves being a shortstop and tries to focus on keeping things simple.

“I just try to get the ball to first and get the out,” said Dore.

“I’m very happy with my season. To play shortstop as a freshman and to bat third is a big dream of mine. I love this game,” said Dore.

While Dore’s career is just beginning, Payne will attend Cornell University in New York next fall and is uncertain about her softball future.

“Most likely, I’m going to play club softball. But I haven’t ruled out trying out (for the varsity) as a walk-on. There are a lot of things I want to pursue in college,” said Payne, who plans to major in environmental engineering.

For the time being, both shortstops are pursuing a Class A North title.

Bangor concluded the regular season at 11-5 and the Witches wound up 10-6. Bangor is third in the Heal Points and Brewer is fifth. They could find themselves as quarterfinal opponents.

Dore will have three more cracks at a title after this season and she is on a youthful Brewer team that started four sophomores on Tuesday night.

But it is Payne’s last chance.

“I love this team. I would do anything for them. I look forward to seeing what this team can do together (in the playoffs),” said Payne.