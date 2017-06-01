Lightning strike knocks out power to Oxford County dispatch

A powerful lightning strike from a strong line of thunderstorms Wednesday night knocked out the Oxford County Regional Communications Center.
WGME
A powerful lightning strike from a strong line of thunderstorms Wednesday night knocked out the Oxford County Regional Communications Center.
By CBS 13
Posted June 01, 2017, at 7:29 a.m.

SOUTH PARIS, Maine — A powerful lightning strike from a strong line of thunderstorms Wednesday night knocked out the Oxford County Regional Communications Center.

Sheriff Wayne Gallant said while the extent of damage to the center’s equipment was unknown, officials were working to bring back communications while undergoing repairs.

The lightning likely hit a tower at the center, and Gallant said people in county buildings including the sheriff’s office and the jail could smell smoke. No one was injured.

The communication center’s director redirected 911 calls to another center. Communications between cruisers was not affected, and Gallant hoped systems would be restored within a short period of time.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Police: Former bank manager drove getaway car in Bangor robberiesPolice: Former bank manager drove getaway car in Bangor robberies
  2. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine
  3. Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tapeMan slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape
  4. Massachusetts heroin trade crackdown leads to 30 arrests
  5. LePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidaysLePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidays

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs