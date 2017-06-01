Lightning strike knocks out power to Oxford County dispatch

SOUTH PARIS, Maine — A powerful lightning strike from a strong line of thunderstorms Wednesday night knocked out the Oxford County Regional Communications Center.

Sheriff Wayne Gallant said while the extent of damage to the center’s equipment was unknown, officials were working to bring back communications while undergoing repairs.

The lightning likely hit a tower at the center, and Gallant said people in county buildings including the sheriff’s office and the jail could smell smoke. No one was injured.

The communication center’s director redirected 911 calls to another center. Communications between cruisers was not affected, and Gallant hoped systems would be restored within a short period of time.