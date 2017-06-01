Trump delays moving US Embassy to Jerusalem for now

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump boards Air Force One to travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 23, 2017.
JONATHAN ERNST | REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump boards Air Force One to travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 23, 2017.
By Reuters
Posted June 01, 2017, at 10:47 a.m.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a waiver to delay relocating the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, the White House said, avoiding a controversial step that would have complicated his efforts to restart long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Trump, who vowed during the 2016 presidential campaign to move the embassy, chose instead to continue his predecessor’s’ policy of signing a six-month waiver overriding a 1995 law requiring that the embassy be transferred to Jerusalem.

Still, a U.S. official said Trump remained committed to his campaign pledge and would eventually fulfill it, though no timetable had been set.

“He has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy,” the White House said in a statement. “The question is not if that move happens, but only when.”

The White House said Trump “made this decision to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians.”

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine
  2. Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tapeMan slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape
  3. LePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidaysLePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidays
  4. Man charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lotMan charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lot
  5. Marshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in MaineMarshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in Maine