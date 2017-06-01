Comey to testify to Senate intelligence panel

James Comey waits before testifying at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017.
Joshua Roberts | REUTERS
James Comey waits before testifying at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017.
By Reuters
Posted June 01, 2017, at 12:53 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 as part of its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign, the committee said Thursday.

It said Comey would testify in an open session at 10 a.m., followed by a closed session.

The former FBI chief, who was fired by Trump on May 9, is expected to testify on conversations he had with Trump in which the president reportedly asked him to drop an investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine
  2. Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tapeMan slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape
  3. LePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidaysLePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidays
  4. Man charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lotMan charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lot
  5. Marshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in MaineMarshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs